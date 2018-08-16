Byo Chiefs pray for Shabanie

Premieship side Bulawayo Chiefs have said they are praying for struggling Shabanie Mine as the impoverished Zvishavane side continue to stagger in darkness cast by severe financial challenges.

At the weekend, a Harare businessman, Evans “Boss Kuji” Kujinga, provided a cheer to the spirits of his hometown club when he donated three match balls, 40 chickens and 330kg of beef to Shabanie Mine.

Kujinga, who is also a Dynamos fan, has always been supportive of his hometown football club and is ever present on the occasions the Premiership’s poorest team have matches in the capital.

Yesterday, Bulawayo Chiefs, who have probably the best-run Twitter account in the domestic Premiership, jumped onto the story and thanked the businessman for his helping hand.

“When you join the Premier League, (there are) some things that @CastleLagerPSL don’t tell you about,” Bulawayo Chiefs said on their Twitter account.

“You only get to know them through research, like who is the POOREST team in the League. Eish, Shabanie Mine.

“We have you in our prayers today and we thank the businessman for the beef.”

The tweet by Bulawayo Chiefs attracted a number of responses as people joined in the debate with some wishing Shabanie Mine all the best while others praised Kujinga for his efforts.

The Shabanie Mine football leaders have been crying out for a helping hand just to enable them to meet the huge costs that come with bankrolling a community side that has no sponsor, but survives on the benevolence of well-wishers.

The club have a huge support base and they are considered one of the most supported football teams in the country.

But the proceeds from gate receipts have not been enough to sustain the massive costs that come with running a Premiership club and Shabanie Mine FC have been wobbling for some time now.

During the mid-season transfer window, Shabanie Mine lost a big number of their players, who opted out of contract because of frustrations emanating from unpaid salaries and signing-on fees.

The Premiership leading goal-scorer David Temwanjira abandoned ship and moved to the comfort zone of ZPC Kariba, where he announced his arrival with a bang as he scored in the victory over Triangle United at the weekend.

Shabanie Mine FC were at the receiving end of a beating at the hands of former champions Chicken Inn, who are in third position in the championship race.

The Zvishavane club are in danger of relegation and the team’s leaders have been sending desperate messages to well-wishers to come and help them in their hour of need.

There are even fears the club could fail to complete the remainder of the Premiership campaign if they don’t get substantial funding in the coming weeks.

Kujinga, who grew up in Zvishavane before moving to Harare, answered his boyhood club’s desperate calls for a helping hand at the weekend.

The businessman, who has ventured into farming, has also made a commitment to donate to CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi as a show of support to the Green Machine star who had part of his left arm amputated after a horrific car crash.

Shabanie Mine FC thanked the businessman on their social media platform.

“Shabanie Mine FC would like to thank one of our sons in a good and welcome act that happened over the weekend,” the club said.

“One of our sons from Zvishavane, well known by most of us as Boss Kujinga, gave us three match balls, 40 chickens, 300kg beef.

“Mr Kujinga promised to also give us tracksuits and transport for our away matches, he will meet with our executive soon to finalise on this issue.

“Let’s welcome this gesture and also continue to do our part.

“United we stand and we will surely go miles.”

And yesterday Bulawayo Chiefs were the first Premiership club to praise the businessman on Twitter with a number of people also joining the discussion to thank the club for being active on such forums.

“Someone is doing their work right @BulawayoChiefs there, wish all the other clubs could have just a quarter of that desire when it comes to digital channels,” said Tawanda Mashava.

And Shungu Kamukapa said, “I’m DeMbare to the bone, but I like this page . . . these guys know their stuff . . . @dynamos2018 you have a lot to learn from these guys…nice graphics all the time . . . keep on, you are excellent @BulawayoChiefs.”

Another respondent, who uses the Twitter account name, S’lindile, also joined the discussion.

“I’m praying for you guys to get a sponsor. You’ve potential to carry and expand brand visibility.

“You already give positive vibes on social media and a progressive brand would do well to harness that and run with it.” The Herald