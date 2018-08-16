Businessman loses $17k in car deal

A prominent businessman at Mpandawana in Gutu reportedly lost $17 061 to a fellow businessman in the town in a botched car importation deal.

Mr Taitos Madzingo, who runs businesses at Mpandawana, was allegedly duped by Lovemore Mapondera who had promised to import a vehicle for him from the UK. After receiving the money from Mr Madzingo, Mapondera imported the car, but sold it to someone else upon its arrival in the country.

Mapondera was not asked to plead when he appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Peter Madhibha recently facing theft of trust property charges. Mr Madhibha remanded him on free bail to September 7.

Prosecutor, Mr Edmond Mapope told the court that during the period between March 3 and April 23, Mapondera was given $14 741 and $2 320 in bond notes on the understanding that he would purchase and ship a motor vehicle from England on behalf of Mr Madzingo.

Mapondera, who is the director of Munlove lnvestments at Mpandawana, allegedly imported the vehicle in question after transferring the money to the UK. When the vehicle landed in the country, Mapondera allegedly sold it to another person. The Herald