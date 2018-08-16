Brickz back in prison

Convicted rapist and kwaito star Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu is back behind bars after losing an appeal against his conviction.

Earlier this year, Brickz was found guilty of raping his 17-year-old relative in 2013, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released on R80 000 bail in April, pending the appeal against his rape conviction.

After losing the appeal last week, Brickz was ordered to return to the Krugersdorp prison to serve his 15-year sentence.

During a recent interview with Sunday Independent, Brickz revealed that he has been working on new music ever since his release from prison and wants to tell the story of what he went through during his court case, in jail and being rejected by people.

“Now that I come from a very dark place, a place where no one would like to go, a place which has gangsters and hardcore criminals, my new inspiration behind the music is all the things I’ve been through for four years.

“Everything that I’ve learnt and seen; I got time to sit down and write about it all. My inspiration is just everything that has been happening in prison, when I was in solitary confinement, making sure that when I come back people get to know about this life and I get to tell them about my experiences,” he said.

Brickz’ manager Grey Mafumbu told TshisaLIVE that he was with Brickz when the South Gauteng High Court handed down its judgement last week, and on Friday when he handed himself in.

“I was with him in court and he was broken. He was sad. He was trying to smile through it. Even on Friday, it was a sad moment but he is strong.

“I’ve visited him before (in prison) and he’s fine. He’s staying strong for everyone. We can take the judgement.”

Grey added that they tried their best and spent a lot of money trying to prove Brickz’ innocence.

“We’ve tried. We’ve really tried. Now we must just wait until the truth comes out. We’re going to just chill at the moment. It has taken a lot of money trying to prove he is innocent.”

It is not known whether Brickz managed to record any of his new rhymes before returning to prison. – SundayWorld.