Bosso to unleash trio

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders might unleash their second half of the season finds when they take on relegation threatened Nichrut at Ascot Stadium in Gweru on Saturday.

Amahlolanyama brought on board Tinashe Makanda who is originally a Zim Leopards player but had stints with now defunct How Mine before moving to South Africa where he turned out for Stellenbosch, Tafadzwa Sibanda who was playing for Zifa Central Region Division One side TelOne as well as the returning Denzel Khumalo.

Khumalo was loaned to the Bulawayo giants’ developmental side Bosso 90 who are playing in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League but coach Madinda Ndlovu has since recalled him back to the senior team.

The trio have been in fine form at training and indications are high that Ndlovu will throw them when they take on the Gweru based side.

Bosso have been inactive for three weeks now owing first to the harmonised elections as well as the postponement of their epic duel against perennial rivals Dynamos which had been pencilled for Barbourfields Stadium.

Their last game prior to the frustrating postponement was a hard-fought 1-0 away win against Triangle United on July 22.

“New signings Tinashe Makanda, Tafadzwa Sibanda and Denzel Khumalo might make their debut for Bosso against Nichrut FC. The Boss is happy with his side’s depth, and he says players will now have to fight extra hard for their positions,” the club wrote on their twitter account yesterday.

However, set to miss the Gweru trip is defender Peter Muduhwa who will be serving his one match suspension after picking up three yellow cards.

While the team will miss the leadership and experience of Muduhwa, 18- year old defender Andrew Mbeba is almost certain to be thrust in the heart of the defence with the sole responsibility of shutting out the Nichrut attackers and make sure goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda keeps his 11th clean sheet of the season.

On another day and perhaps another country, such an impressive record would have seen Sibanda getting a national team call-up.

Gweru is set to be turned into a sea of black and white on Saturday as the game starved Tshilamoya fans have threatened to invade the Midlands capital to cheer their team on. The Chronicle

Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Nichrut v Highlanders (Ascot), Herentals v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Vengere), Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Triangle United v Yadah (Gibbo)