Bomb smugglers denied bail

By Thupeyo Muleya

Three suspects who were recently arrested while smuggling explosives worth R300 000 from Zimbabwe to South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post have been denied bail by a Musina magistrate.

The trio of Murino Floyd (26), Tonderai Mutisi (33) and Tichavamwe Supai (37) are being charged for smuggling and illegal possession of explosives.

In a statement yesterday, Musina police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the suspects had been further remanded in custody to Friday pending further investigations. “The court appearance of the trio follows their apprehension during a joint stop and search operation which was conducted on Saturday the 4th of August 2018 at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

“A truck was stopped for scanning purposes and a suspicious image inside the trailer was identified and subsequently, the police recovered a consignment of explosives with the estimated street value of R300 000. The origin and destination of these explosives are still being investigated,” said Constable Manamela.

Recently, seven suspects were arrested at the same port of entry while smuggling a contraband of explosives into South Africa.

The suspects whose nationality is yet to be ascertained were traveling from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country. Of late, there has been a marked increase in cases of drugs and explosives smuggling between Zimbabwe and South Africa’s boundary line. The Herald