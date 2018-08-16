All set for Nasty C concert

By Vasco Chaya

All is set for Nasty C’s maiden “Change a Life Concert” which is pencilled for Wingate Golf Club on Saturday courtesy of the Alfred Dondo Foundation in conjunction with Impala Car Rental.

The 21-year-old South African rapper is expected in the country on Saturday for a charity gig meant to benefit students from marginalised communities of Sadza and Chikomba districts of Chivhu.

“On Friday we are expecting Ammara while Nasty C will arrive on the day of the event,” one of the concert organisers and Impala’s brand and projects manager Tracy Ngoma said.

Nasty C, who made it into SA Hip Hop Magazine’s Top 10 African Rappers in 2016 together with Takura, Emtee, Mozambican Laylizzy, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Sarkodie, Nigerian Phyno and MHD will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, King98, Takura, Ex Q and Dj Silence Dosh.

Despite his youthful age, the South African musician is a force to reckon within Africa and at large.

His latest studio project Strings and Bling has already caused waves in the showbiz despite being released on July 6.

On the other hand, Save a Life Concert comes barely a week after Jah Prayzah mesmerised close to 20 000 fans in Namibia for the first time.

After the 081Eevery1 Fest held at Dr Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura, Windhoek, The Namibian newspaper showered praises on the Kutonga Kwaro hit-maker.

“Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah… together with his full band… delivered one of the most memorable performances of the day,” reported the paper.

Born Mukudzei Mukombe in Uzumba, Jah Prayzah has collaborated with the continent’s A-list of musicians the likes of Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), Mafikizolo (South Africa), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria) and Charma Gal (Botswana) among others.

He also collaborated with Jamaican heavyweights Jah Cure on Angel Lo and Luciano on Roots.

His 2016 collaboration with Diamond Platinumz Watora Mari has close to 10 million views on youtube, making it his best collaboration so far, in terms of popularity. DailyNews