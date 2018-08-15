ZDF Select win

By Tadious Manyepo

ZDF Select………………… (1) 1

MDF Select……………………. 0

Brighton Mugoni’s first half goal was all Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select needed as the hosts got the better of their Malawian counterparts to clinch this year ZDF Trophy at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Mugoni tapped in a fine low cross from speedy winger Ian Nyoni in the 17th minute.

The match brought the curtain down to a day of glittering festivities that began in the morning and marked the 38th anniversary of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.

Black Rhinos manager Gift Kamuriwo took charge of the local military men, who had nine players each drawn from Chapungu and Black Rhinos.

On the other hand, Malawi Defence Forces had players picked from four military teams that play in the Malawi Super League including Kamuzu Barracks, Mafco, Red Lions and Moyale Barracks.

Having trained together for just a day, the local combatants struggled to settle especially in the opening stages.

But Mugoni’s goal not only calmed their nerves, but breathed life into the contest.

After that strike, the hosts started to dominate in the midfield battles with captain Wonder Kapinda and veteran forward Philip Marufu bossing their opponents around.

Although the Malawians gave a decent fight, ZDF Select were on top of the game and should have won by a much wider margin had they converted some of the several chances they created.

Twice the hosts hit the woodwork and Kapinda missed from close range with only the keeper to beat.

In winning yesterday’s contest before a packed National Sports Stadium, the ZDF Select retained the title they won last year, following a commanding 3-0 victory over Highlanders at the same venue.

Kamuriwo commended his team for putting up a stellar show.

“I am very happy for the team for delivering such a formidable show,” said Kamuriwo.

“Having trained for one or so days, my players struggled for rhythm, but they eventually got over it. I was particularly impressed by the transitional play on the part of the boys.

“It’s unfortunate that we could not score more than a goal in a match we created so many chances.

“The Malawians played well. They have a lot of talent in their team, but overall I am happy we managed to lift the trophy,”

His opposite number, Stereo Gondwe, who somehow kept on doubting the Zimbabwean players were indeed picked from Chapungu and Black Rhinos only, was happy with his team’s performance.

“I am happy that my players managed to match the Zimbabweans,” said Gondwe.

“They played well and I salute my boys for the show.

“It’s quiet a good thing and we feel honoured to have been invited to participate at an event like this.

“We celebrated together with our Zimbabwean counterparts, that’s brotherhood.

“The match was so entertaining and what a way to cap a special day for the Zimbabweans,” he said.

Teams:

ZDF Select: T Shumba, F Banda, S Jimu, B Mbavarira, W Kapinda, M Muchingami, P Marufu, I Nyoni, B Mugoni (V Mhandu 54th minute), L Chiunga (A Tavarwisa 59th minute)

MDF Select: M Harawa, B Boy, G Mbwana, W Nkuliwa, S Harazi, C Fukizi, M Mamkumba, F Kamdzeka, A Sikwambe, L Njaliwa, L Jere.

The Herald