Zapu slams Mnangagwa

The Dumiso Dabengwa-led Zapu says Zimbabwe has experienced the worst under the leadership of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said since Mnangagwa took over the presidency he has proved not any better than his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

“In terms of competence, Zimbabwe has so far experienced the worst under Mnangagwa. All we hear are signings of major deals with the international community without appraisal on when the deals were negotiated and who negotiated on what strength.”

Maphosa also cited the recent involvement of the army in quelling protests which resulted in several deaths of innocent people.

“The lapse in command of the national security forces is worrying. On August 1, 2018 the national army elements shot and killed six protesters in Harare and Mnangagwa has come out openly to deny having given or knowing who gave the instruction.

“This shows he is both not competent to marshal our security forces and not fit to remain commander-in-chief of ZDF,” he said.

The Zapu spokesperson said while Mugabe was known for brutality and dictatorship, Mnangagwa was clearly angling to surpass him.

“Talk of brutality. The willingness to overtly spill blood in order to remain in office as happened on 1 August points to the levels of brutality in a man. This is worse than the previous face of the Zimbabwean dictatorial and military system, Mugabe.”

He said to make matters worse Mnangagwa has been all rhetoric talking about economic revival yet power retention was at the core of his heart.

“The economy has not been spared of the incompetence. It is worse than before the coup with cash shortages worsening by day.

“In terms of development, Mnangagwa has disappointed as he has concentrated on power retention ahead of pushing the development agenda.

“All we heard was a Zimbabwe open to business mantra which was just rhetoric to raise false hope among the electorate,” Maphosa said. – DailyNews