Rahman Gumbo shows interest in Prince Dube

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders legend Rahman Gumbo could come to the rescue of clubless but talented striking sensation Prince Dube following reports that he wants him at his ambitious South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs.

Impeccable sources said Gumbo has made overtures on the 21-year-old, who left Highlanders for Supersport United last year but found little game time under former coach Erick Tinkler who was not in charge of the club when the deal to bring Dube was struck.

Dube had been a revelation at the Bulawayo giants and was eventually called into the national team by coach Sunday Chidzambwa that went on to win the 2017 Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

“Gumbo wants the boy to be part of his arsenal at Witbank Spurs whose owners have made it clear that they want the team to bounce back into the Absa Premiership,” said a source.

At Witbank Spurs, Dube will join up with former Highlanders players, Cleopas Dube and King Nadolo as well as the Mubayiwa twins, Peter and Patrick.

The South African NFD 2018/19 season gets underway this weekend with Witbank Spurs away to Real Kings.

“The boys look sharp and ready for the challenge and while we can’t speak much about the friendly matches they have played as part of the preparations they seem to be understanding the coach very well.

“His (Gumbo) mandate is obviously to take the team to the Premiership,” said Witbank Spurs chief executive officer Freddy Mapulane yesterday.

On reports that Dube could be joining their side, Mapulane said they were yet to get official communication from the multi championship winning Gumbo, who is also the Warriors’ assistant coach.

The tactician is a league title winner in three different countries, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana.

“The coach is yet to talk to us about the boy you are referring to but we will certainly look at that option,” said Mapulane.

The South African transfer window officially closes on August 31.The Chronicle