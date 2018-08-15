‘Mnangagwa’s govt to blame for sanctions’

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

The Bulawayo community has blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for the renewal of Zimbabwe sanctions by the United State of America (USA).

United States (US) President Donald Trump last week signed into law sanctions against Zimbabwe, after Mnangagwa’s government failed to fully embrace US’s electoral reform demands as outlined by that country’s Bill.

When Mnangagwa rose to power last November through a military-backed soft coup, many people’s hopes were raised, especially on economic revival.

Political analyst Dumisani Nkomo said it was evident that the economy was going to suffer from the effects of the sanctions but was quick to blame Mnangagwa’s government for the resultant situation.

“It’s a worrying development as it will have consequences on us,” Nkomo said.

“It is as a result of irresponsible actions by the junta. Talk of the shooting of innocent people and crackdown on opponents. While we must take collective responsibility for failing to move forward but the buck stops with the regime,” he said.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said the government must take responsibility for the unfortunate sanction renewal against Zimbabwe.

“The military government in Zimbabwe must stop whining about sanctions and be responsible for their actions,” Maphosa said.

“They deserve it especially looking at their record of rights violations since the November coup. They must simply reform and observe human rights for them to gain moral ground to complain about sanctions, which are actually meant to whip them into line.”

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) executive director Michael Ndiweni said the move spelt doom to the vending community.

“It’s a very sad development particularly for informal traders and vendors who are in trade for subsistence, we were hoping that jobs will be available someday,” Ndiweni said.

“It effectively means no investment will come to Bulawayo to re-open the industries. It spells doom for many people who are surviving on hand to mouth through trading.”

Ndiweni further noted that potential investors will be influenced by the US not to invest in the country.

“For me those who called them committed a crime against humanity. I believe there are better ways to resolve our problems than calling for deadly sanctions,” he said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (Bupra) coordinator Roderick Fayayo said Bulawayo was desperately in need of investment.

“Right now Bulawayo needs investors for its industries to re-open. I am not sure if they are going to come with these sanctions.

“Also remember that the dilapidation of Bulawayo industries is a direct result of the sanctions imposed on the people of Bulawayo since 1980.

“When other areas where being built and developed, Bulawayo was being destroyed. So, before we talk about the sanctions imposed by other countries the Zimbabwean government must first remove the sanctions it put on Matabeleland first,” Fayayo said. – DailyNews