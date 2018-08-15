Man gets 14yrs for raping sister-in-law

By Fortunate Gora

A Chinhoyi man, who raped his sister-in-law while threatening her with a knife, was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Zex Kapuyanyika (31) who resides at Village 1 Nyamugomba in Chinhoyi will serve an effective 12 years behind bars for raping his wife’s younger sister aged 20 after the other two years were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

Kapuyanyika pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was convicted after a full trial by regional magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo.

Prosecutor Mr Trustmore Mukarati told the court that on April 13 this year, Kapuyanyika went to the complainant’s bedroom during the night and knocked on the door, but the complainant refused to open it.

He sneaked into the complainant’s room through the opening between the top edge of the door and the wall. The court heard that Kapuyanyika jumped on to the complainant holding a knife in his right hand threatening to kill her if she made any noise.

The woman screamed for help, but no one came to her rescue.

Mr Mukarati said Kapuyanyika pointed the knife on her chest and raped her, before disappearing.

Mr Mukarati told the court that the woman reported the rape to Kapuyanyika’s mother who advised her to wait for her husband, the accused’s father.

On April 20, the woman reported the case at the Chinhoyi Police Station, leading to Kapuyanyika’s arrest.

The woman was also referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for medical examination and a medical affidavit was produced in court as an exhibit.The Herald