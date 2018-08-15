Man (40) arrested for raping girl (10)

By Michelle Gwizi

A 40 year old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10 year old girl. Joseph Machengete allegedly raped the minor on May 6 this year after taking advantage of her grandmother’s absence.

Machengete pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to August 22 for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Dumisani Ndlovu said Machengete went with the victim and her friend to his house saying that they were going to get his phone from the charger.

He then allegedly sent away her friend and told her that they would use Ecocash to buy beer for her uncle at the shops.

The court heard that Machengete tricked the minor into escorting him to his house, taking advantage of the absence of the girl’s grandmother who had told him earlier that she was going out.

“Upon their arrival at Machengete’s place he took the complainant to his room and sent away the complainant’s friend, locking the door behind him.

“Machengete grabbed the complainant, undressed and raped her. When she cried out Machengete pinched her on the face to silence her,” said Mr Ndlovu.

While the girl was still at the accused person’s house, her grandmother started looking for her and was told by her granddaughter’s friend who had been sent away from the accused’s house that she was at Machengete’s place of residence.

When Machengete took the girl to the shops after raping year, they met the girl’s grandmother while she was searching for her.

“After unlocking the door, Machengete went to the shops in the company of the complainant where the grandmother of the complainant intercepted them and questioned her where she was coming from,” said Mr Ndlovu

The girl told her grandmother about her ordeal and she reported the matter to the police leading to Machengete’s arrest. The Chronicle