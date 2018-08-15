Macheso takes new album to South Africa

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Sungura king Alick Macheso, fresh from performing in Bulawayo is set to take his latest offering, Dzinosvitsa Kure to South Africa later this month. Macheso or Baba Sharo to some and Extrabasso to others had been on a hiatus for the last two years after a messy heartbreak and the new album is certainly reviving his career.

Baba Sharo will make a date with fans in Port Elizabeth on August 24 followed by a performance in Durban the next day. He will conclude his SA tour with a performance in Boksburg on August 26.

At Port Elizabeth, Baba Sharo and his backing group – Orchestra Mberikwazvo, will share the stage with Chris Million Masocha and Livewire Kings at St George’s Park in Central Hill. Tickets are pegged at R200 and are available Computicket.

In Durban at Bellhaven Centre near Durban racecourse, Macheso will perform with Young Danie and Legend Elly.

To accommodate all his fans in the City of Gold, Johannesburg, a family fun day has been scheduled in Boksburg at Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel from 10AM. Tickets are available at Computicket for R180 and R200 at the gate. He will share the stage with talented young musician Nox Guni, Levy Macheka and Extra Power, Russell Chigora and Extra Kings, Farai Chida and Power of Praise and Khulani and Extra Cat Family.

The album launch in June this year which coincided with his birthday was warmly welcomed by his fans from around the Southern Africa region. During this launch, the sungura king showed that maturity goes with age through an energetic and vibrant performance.

Rangarirai Mahachi also known as ‘Blackhorse’, Macheso’s South Africa technical manager said the launch tour comes as fans have been calling on for his much-awaited performance in the neighbouring country.

He said with the release of the album, doors have been opened for Macheso to reunite with his fans.

Blackhorse said they are targeting over 5 000 fans to attend all the three shows.

“We are targeting all music lovers and not only Zimbabweans. Macheso has been invited to perform at SA music festivals which have been attended by a diverse crowd so his fan base here is growing.

“He has a large following of Venda’s, Tsonga’s and Pedi’s just to mention a few who travel from all the corners of the country to support him. This gives us the energy to soldier on with these events,” Blackhorse said. The Chronicle