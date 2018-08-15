Machaya remanded to August 27

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Former Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Jason Machaya has been further remanded to August 27 for the setting of his trial date on allegations which include abuse of office. He appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa on Friday last week.

Machaya is on $1 000 bail.

The State’s case is that Machaya, who was employed as the Minister of Provincial Affairs for Midlands Province by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, thus being a public officer, did and inconsistent with his duties intentionally allocated State land totalling 17 799 stands to land developers.

This was despite the fact that he did not have any lawful responsibility to allocate State land to the developers in question, which is the sole responsibility of the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

Machaya, the court heard, further received 1 791 commonage stands from the land developers which constituted 18 percent of the total stands on the allocated State land.

It is further alleged that he did and inconsistent with his duties, disposed of 1 185 of the commonage stands, which could only be allocated and distributed by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

Machaya allegedly further allocated 192 commonage stands to the Apostolic Christian Church of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) when he did not have the power to do so.

Mr Andrew Marimo appeared for the State.

Appearing before the same court were the now Mashonaland West provincial administrator, Cecilia Chitiyo, who was Midlands provincial administrator, Gweru district administrator and five other senior Government officials from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for Midlands province facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Chitiyo (50) is being accused together with Matilda Manhambo (59), Sherpard Marweyi (48), Sifelani Moyo (59), Ethel Mlalazi (65), Chisainyerwa Chibhururu (47) and Everest Nyamadzawo (33).

The seven, who are all on $200 bail each, have applied to be removed from remand.

Ms Maphosa deferred the case to today for judgment.

It is the State’s case that Chitiyo allegedly intentionally allocated State land totalling 4 469 stands to land developers by co-signing the offer letters for the transaction.

Manhambo, who is employed as the provincial projects officer by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for Midlands province, also allegedly intentionally allocated 2 000 stands to land developers.

Similarly, Marweyi, who is the district administrator for Gweru, allegedly intentionally allocated 5 199 stands to land developers. The Herald