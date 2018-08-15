Head-on crash kills three year-old girl

By Whinsley Masara

A three year old girl died and seven other people were injured in a head-on collision that occurred at Mbalabala along the Beitbridge – Bulawayo Road.

The accident occurred at around 5AM on Monday at the 71KM peg when one of the drivers who was trying to overtake another vehicle, encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in the collision.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the injured persons are still admitted to Esigodini District Hospital.

“I can confirm we received a report of a fatal road accident which occurred on Monday at the 71KM peg along the Beitbridge- Bulawayo Highway.

“The driver of a Toyota Corolla with seven people on board, heading towards Bulawayo, upon approaching the 71KM peg attempted to overtake a vehicle. During the process he encroached into the opposite lane, resulting in him causing a head on collision with another vehicle which was heading towards Gwanda, with one person on board,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said all the six passengers and driver in the Toyota Corolla were seriously injured as well as the driver of the other vehicle.

“One of the passengers, a baby, Nokwanda Ndlovu died upon admission to Esigodini District Hospital.

“The other seven who sustained varying degrees of injuries, are admitted in hospital where they are receiving treatment,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele warned motorists against speeding, urging them to always exercise caution and follow road regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and injuries.

“Drivers are urged to always observe road rules and exercise caution to avoid unnecessary accidents which injure or kill people. Speed thrills but kills, hence drivers should always take their precious time to drive than to rush and not reach their destinations,” he said. The Chronicle