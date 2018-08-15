Boy (14) dies in croc attack

A Redcliff boy was killed by a crocodile on Sunday while swimming in Kwekwe River in Torwood. The body of Ali Phiri (14), a Form One pupil at Batanayi High School in Redcliff, had to be retrieved from the jaws of a crocodile by members of the community, while three of his colleagues escaped with minor injuries.

Midlands police provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mkwende said she was yet to receive the report, but Redcliff National Assembly-elect member Lloyd Mukapiko confirmed receiving the news.

“Yes, I received the news, but for finer details let me refer you to the councillor who is also a close friend of the bereaved family,” said Mr Mukapiko.

Family spokesperson Mr Munyaradzi Munikwa, who is also Ward 2 councillor-elect confirmed the tragic death of Phiri.

“He was swimming in Kwekwe River with his three friends,” he said.

“The other two boys came to inform us that he had been attacked by a crocodile.

“People rushed to the river and jumped into the water to rescue the boy from the crocodile that was now dragging him into the water.”

With the help of others they managed to retrieve the body, which was in a malformed state.

He said the family was still to come to terms with the tragic death of the boy who had a promising career in football.

“As a family, we are still trying to come to terms with the incident,” said Mr Munikwa. “We are still shocked because Ali died a painful death.”

About six crocodiles are said to be resident in the river and to date they have claimed more than six lives.

“We are calling upon the Parks and Wildlife Department to intervene and do something about these crocodiles before they claim more lives,” said Mr Munikwa. The Herald