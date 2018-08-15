Barclays drags employee to court

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

A 43-year-old Barclays Bank employee appeared in court facing two counts of forgery and two counts of fraud after he allegedly transferred money from a client’s account into his family’s in order to convert it to personal use.

The complainant in the matter is Barclays Bank.

Cuthbert Kumire appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Milton Serima last week, charged with forgery and fraud. He was ordered to pay $100 as bail and was remanded to August 21.

Prosecuting, Ms Ropafadzo Bosch alleged that on July 25, Kumire, who was on duty at Barclays Bank Msasa forged an inter-account funds transfer document in Yunus Ebrahim Omerjee’s name.

Kumire then allegedly transferred $7 500 from Omerjee’s account number into the one for his cousin, Brighton Moyo’s. From July 26 to July 31, Kumire allegedly transferred the money from Moyo’s account into Agnes Kumire and Gift Chitiyo’s accounts.

On August 1, Kumire allegedly forged another inter-account fund transfer document in Omerjee’s name.

He allegedly transferred $12 500 from Omerjee’s account into Moyo’s account.

From August 2 to 5, Kumire allegedly transferred more money from Moyo’s account into Agnes and Chitiyo’s accounts.

The forgeries were later discovered, leading to Kumire’s arrest. The Herald