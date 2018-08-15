Bag of cash stolen from parked car

By Whinsley Masara

Three burglars allegedly broke into a car in Beitbridge and stole a bag with R6 000 and $200 after smashing a window on the car’s passenger seat.

The suspects who are on the run hit the car belonging to Mr Simbarashe Moyo of Dulibadzimu and stole a bag containing his particulars and money. The suspects fled from the scene soon after committing the crime and no arrest has been made so far.

The incident occurred at around 4AM at Pagomba Leisure Spot on Monday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said investigations were underway.

“Three unknown burglars broke a car’s passenger side window and stole a bag containing identity particulars, $200 bond notes and R6 000 at Pagomba Leisure Spot in Beitbridge. They immediately fled from the scene after committing the crime. No arrests have so far been made,” he said.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.”

Chief Insp Ndebele warned members of the public not to leave important goods lying in unattended vehicles.

“Of late, we have received many reports of theft from motor vehicles within the province and would like to warn the public against leaving property, valuables and especially attractive things such as cell phones, handbags, laptops and others in unattended vehicles.

“Such things attract thieves; and sometimes the attacks may even result in loss of lives or injuries,” he said.

“We are appealing to motorists to keep their car doors locked every time they disembark from them. They should also install anti-carjacking devices in their vehicles as this will decrease chances of them losing the vehicles.” The Chronicle