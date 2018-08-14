Zimra relocates Gweru offices

By Tarisai Machakaire

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has advised its clients of disruptions in normal service delivery during relocation of their Gweru offices. Initially Zimra Gweru offices were located at the city’s government complex and will now be moving into Megawatt complex.

“Zimra Gweru office is relocating from the government complex to Megawatt complex with effect from August 15. Minimal disruptions to usual operations are anticipated during the relocation,” Zimra said in a statement adding that operational hours would not be affected.

“Operational hours remain from 0800 hours to 1700 hours from Monday to Friday and 0800 hours to 1230 hours on Saturdays and closed on Sundays and public holidays.”

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act (Chapter 23:11) and other subsidiary legislation to collect revenue, facilitate trade and travel, advise government on fiscal and economic matters and protect civil society.

Zimra’s operations also include curbing smuggling and any forms of international trade crime as well as to enforce import, export and exchange controls. DailyNews