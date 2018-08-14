Sulu to salute his father at PaDziva

As the nation celebrates heroes this month of August, musician Suluman Chimbetu will celebrate his father’s life through various shows. His father, Simon, is a provincial hero who was buried at Mashonaland West provincial heroes acre. Simon popularised the dendera beat that Suluman has inherited.

Many other musicians within and outside the Chimbetu family are also pursuing the genre, but Sulu has been outstanding.

He was in the UK last weekend for the Zimfest event and he returns home this week to continue with his commemorative shows.

One of the big shows in this programme will be held at PaDziva outdoor entertainment joint on August 25.

Organisers of the show say it will be one of the biggest events to commemorate Simon’s life.

“Sulu has been doing shows to honour his late father and we decided to join him on his mission. We have planned a big show and we know people will come and celebrate with Sulu. He has been consistent in safeguarding his father’s legacy and he has also proved to be a good musician of his own unique touch.

“We are happy to work with him as he salutes his father. Simon is one of the greatest musicians to rise on this land,” noted the organisers.

Sulu said he will perform a few of his own compositions since the show is meant to salute Simon.

“My father had many hits. We can spend the whole night performing his hits. That is what his followers and dendera fans like. We will try our best to choose the hits. I will only play a few of my songs. It is a time I have set aside for my father,” said Sulu.

PaDziva, which is located along Kirkman Road near Dzivaresekwa, has become a popular entertainment hub with various outdoor activities that have attracted people from all walks of life. The Herald