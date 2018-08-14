Robert Jnr’s Ex opens up

By Bridget Mananavire

The South African girl who was dating Robert Mugabe Junior has opened up on their break-up saying the former first son has moved on to another girl.

Expressing that there was no bad blood between them, Tshego Moloto, who has been dating Robert said at the moment she was happy being single and that she knew the new girl in Robert’s life.

She revealed this while responding to a question and answer session she had opened up for her fans on her Instagram page.

“Yes I do, very nice, breathtakingly beautiful. When you genuinely love an individual you respect their choices and give them space to live how they want.

“After a break up, your ex- partner is not responsible for your feelings; it’s really up to them what they wanna do. I’m not an enemy of progress and I genuinely want to see him fully happy,” she said in response to a question on whether she knew the current girl and how she felt.

Moloto did not rule out the possibility of them getting back together saying: “What is meant to be shall be. God is in full control.

“If you are a lady going through a breakup, girl cry, surround yourself with genuine positive energy, buy yourself a new book, get into the gym, keep your mind busy and most importantly God, speak to the highest power.

“But when you feel like breaking down and crying, just cry. I promise you will be okay, I mean look at me now,” she said.

The two it seems are still in business together as Moloto said she still models for Robert Jnr’s fashion label xGx.

She went on to encourage another girl who wanted to try her luck with Robert Jnr to go for it.

The 26-year-old former first son and the 22-year-old had become common faces on each of their social media pages but that has changed.

Moloto deleted all pictures that had Robert Junior in them leaving just her few pictures.

On the other hand, Robert Jnr also deleted pictures of his former girl, leaving only three pictures with her. DailyNews