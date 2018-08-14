Lupane lecturers bow to relocation pressure

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Lupane State University (LSU) lecturers who have been resisting moving to the main campus in Lupane town, have finally relocated.

The lecturers last April approached the High Court seeking an order barring university authorities from relocating them to the main campus citing lack of accommodation.

They however lost the court case forcing them to move to the main campus as directed by the university authorities.

The university’s director of marketing and communication Mr Zwelithini Dlamini said the lecturers are temporarily sharing the same building with students until the end of the year.

“Lecturers have finally relocated but this is not permanent. They are sharing the same building with students while we are looking for alternative accommodation,’’ he said.

Mr Dlamini said this was not a “professional set up’’ for lecturers but they would have to compromise.

“I wouldn’t tell how lecturers are feeling but l know it’s not a professional set up but we are asking them to compromise for the meantime while better arrangements are being worked out,’’ he said.

LSU Academic Council Secretary General Dr Nkululeko Sibanda said lecturers were forced to relocate after losing the court case.

Dr Sibanda however said the lecturers were not happy with the present arrangement of sharing the same building with students.

“I can confirm that lecturers moved to the main campus in Lupane despite the accommodation shortage,’’ he said.

Dr Sibanda said sharing the same building with students was not professional and as such they were looking forward to the university authorities coming up with a better arrangement. The Chronicle