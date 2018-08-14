‘It’s still game on’

By Nigel Matongorere

After grinding to an important 0-1 away win over Bulawayo City at the weekend, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza wants his charges to continue picking up maximum points. Before travelling to Bulawayo, FC Platinum had lost to ZPC Kariba, drawn with CAPS United and Yadah FC.

That poor run had also seen their six-point lead at the top of the table wilted down to two by second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

On Saturday, it also appeared that Pure Platinum Play would endure another frustrating afternoon as Bulawayo City stubbornly hung on for a goalless draw.

However, reigning Soccer Star if the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere stepped in as he netted a priceless goal for the visitors with only nine minutes to go before the full time whistle.

That goal ensured FC Platinum ended their winless streak and took their points tally to 49 from 21 matches.

“It was a good game particularly in the second half when we managed to up our game, pile on the pressure and I am happy we were rewarded with that goal,” Mapeza said after the win.

“We really needed the win, actually it was a must win game for us and I am happy we go back with the three points, we now shift our attention to the next game against Chapungu.”

On the title race, Mapeza said: “There are still plenty of games to go and we just need to keep winning our games; that’s the most important thing. Otherwise, we are not going to think too much about what the other teams are doing, we will lose focus.

“Whatever results we will manage, as a coach, I will have to accept it. Any other coach in this world would go out and try to win a match.

“It’s in every coach’s DNA, we all go out there to win and get three points but if it doesn’t happen, as coaches we know the terrain we work in and have to accept whatever result that comes our way.”

On the same day, Ngezi Platinum, who had won their previous two matches against Triangle United and Dynamos, were at home against relegation-threatened Nichrut FC.

Madamburo were expected to make light work of the Cyanide Boys but things did not go according to plan.

Midfielder Marlon Mushonga gave the home side an early first half lead and at that point, Tonderai Ndiraya thought it would be a straight forward afternoon for his side.

Nichrut then equalised through Sherpard Sithole midway through the first half before the ageless Farai Vimisayi gave the visitors the lead shortly after the break.

The Cyanide Boys defended resolutely in the second period but the pressure was just too much as they finally crumbled — 15 minutes from full time when Donald Teguru equalised for Madamburo.

Three minutes before the end, Godknows Murwira secured the vital three points for Ngezi Platinum when his free kick from the edge of the box went in.

Madamburo remain in second place with 47 points from 21 matches and are within striking distance of FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn appears to be the team best placed to gate-crash the title race involving the two platinum teams.

FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum had threatened to turn the title race into a duopoly with the way they had accumulated points with consistency.

However, Joey Antipas’ Gamecocks have stubbornly hung onto their coattails.

On Sunday, they thrashed Shabanie Mine 0-3 at Magals stadium with Denzel Taderera, Innocent Muchaneka and Obadiah Tarumbwa on target for the visitors.

The Gamecocks are now in third place on the log with 40 points from 21 matches and are still to play both FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum in this second half of the season.

“It was important that we do start the second half of the season in good form. In the first half, we started with fits and starts; we did pick up some good wins but we had too many draws,” Antipas said.

“We seem to have got our combinations right and the boys are playing well which is good for us in the second half of the season.” – DailyNews