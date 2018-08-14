Businessman up for selling stand to 2 people

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare businessman is facing fraud charges after reportedly selling one residential stand to two people. Taremeredzwa Manase, 31, the director Tallyo Concrete (Pvt) Ltd which is into brick manufacturing along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare appeared before Harare magistrate Milton Serima charged with fraud involving $28 375.

He was released on bail.

The complainant is Albert Mandinika, a retired prison officer.

Prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa alleged that sometime in October 2015, Manase acquired residential stand number 103 Haydon Township measuring 2 205 square metres from Delatfin Civil Engineering who were developers of the land.

The court heard that in October 2016, Manase decided to sell the stand and approached Royal Properties Estate Agents to sell it on his behalf.

It was alleged that Royal Properties then found an interested buyer, Brian Mavurah, who was based in the United Kingdom.

He was represented by his brother Donald Ryan.

On October 10, 2016, an agreement of sale was entered between Mavura and Royal Properties and the terms were that the buyer would pay a deposit and clear the balance in four months.

The court heard that despite selling the property through Royal Properties, Manase then engaged Rawson Properties Estate Agents and gave them a mandate to sell the same residential stand in November 2016.

At that time, Mandinika had also approached Rawson Properties looking for a residential stand and was offered Manase’s stand.

Mandinika was taken to the site for viewing and expressed interest in buying it.

It was alleged that Mandinika then processed payment and paid full purchase price of $25 000 together with transfer fees amounting to $28 375 in total.

After making payment, Mandinika discovered that the same residential stand was being occupied by Mavurah.

The court heard that when he tried to engage Manase, he became evasive and the matter was taken to the police.

Manase was subsequently arrested and a total of $28 375 was lost and nothing recovered. DailyNews