Bosso midfielder named Player of the Month

By Ricky Zililo

Gritty Highlanders defensive midfielder Adrian Silla was yesterday named the Body Works Gym Bosso Player of the Month for July.

Silla, a combative linkman has been one of Highlanders’ outstanding players this season and becomes the third player after goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and evergreen right back McClive Phiri to win the award. Sibanda won the inaugural accolade in May while Phiri was voted the best player for June.

The 22-year-old midfielder was presented with his accolade on Thursday in front of his teammates by Body Works Gym manager Donavan Ashborne after the team’s workout at the fitness facility.

The award, which Body Works Gym director Nathan Greenland said is meant to motivate Highlanders to perform even better every time they take top the field, is made up of a grocery hamper, training gear and an undisclosed cash.

Ronald Moyo, Highlanders’ communications officer said: “Adrian Silla was selected as the most outstanding player for July. He got his award during the training session at the gym and his teammates shared his joy because they understand that it’s all about teamwork. Hopefully this award will not only motivate Silla to keep working hard but it will also influence his teammates to up their game.

“As a club we are also grateful to Body Works Gym for the gesture that motivates players.”

In July, Highlanders played three games, losing 0-1 away to Black Rhinos and went on to beat Herantals and Triangle United with identical 1-0 scorelines. The Chronicle