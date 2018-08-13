Zaka schools inspector dies

By Sydney Mubaiwa



A prominent school inspector in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education here, Mrs Beaulah Shambambeva, has died. She was 58. She collapsed and died last week at Musiso Hospital in Zaka.

Her husband, Mr Alfred Shambambeva, who is the Zaka District youth development officer, confirmed her death.

“Her death came unexpectedly and we are in deep shock,” he said.

“We are still to find out the cause, but all I can say is that it is God’s time.”

Mrs Shambambeva was buried at Mahusekwa Village in Marondera.

Condolence messages have poured in from all corners of Zaka, with many describing Mrs Shambambeva as a humble, sociable and hard-working leader in the Ministry of Education.

Masvingo provincial education director Mr Zedius Chitiga described her death as a big loss to the education fraternity in the province.

“Yes, we have just received the sad news of the death of Mrs Shambambeva,” he said.

“It is a very sad day for the people of Zaka, the entire province and the nation at large.

“She was a hard-working woman.

t will be very difficult for us to find her replacement.”

Zaka district administrator Mr Ndeya Nyede said the education sector in Zaka has been left poorer without Mrs Shambambeva.

“We have just learnt of the loss of a dedicated leader who was also a sister to me,” he said.

“What a blow to the Shambambeva family, the people of Zaka and Masvingo province at large.

“She was one of a kind person who at work was aimed at seeing perfect things.

“She was very competent and straightforward.

“We worked together recently during the harmonised elections when she was the Zaka East constituency elections officer where she once again proved how hard-working she was. As a district we poorer without her.”

Mrs Shambambeva did her secondary education at Pamushana High School and proceeded to Morgenster Teacher’s College for her primary education diploma in 1981.

She enrolled at the Zimbabwe Open University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree on Educational Administration/Policy Studies in 2002.

Mrs Shambambeva was also a holder of Masters in Education Degree on Educational Management with the same university.

She started her teaching career at Mwenezi Primary School in Mwenezi district in 1982 before transferring to Chipezeze Primary School in Zaka district where she headed the school from 1998 to 2003.

In 2002, she was appointed Zaka education district school inspector where she presided over the construction of the Better Schools Programme headquarters in Zaka, which is a model in the district and Masvingo province.

She is survived by her husband and five children. The Herald