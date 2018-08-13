Woman accused of stealing electricity

By Lovemore Kadzura

A Rusape woman has been arrested for allegedly illegally using electricity for more than three years without paying.

Eunice Muhiwa (52) of VE 83 Vengere, Rusape, appeared before Rusape Provincial Magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi charged with violating Section 60 A (1)(b) of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13.19), which criminalises the use electricity knowing it to have been unlawfully abstracted or diverted.

Muhiwa, who was not represented and pleaded not guilty, told the court that she was not aware that her electricity meter had been tampered with.

Public prosecutor Mr Gift Mutigwa told the court that Muhiwa had since April 2015 been by-passing the meter and getting power for free. The offence only came to light in March 2018.

“The complainant is Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) represented by Lux Bungu, who is employed as the loss control officer,” he said. “On 27 March 2018 at around 1000hrs Bungu was doing his routine duty of follow-ups and general checking of some meter boxes when he arrived at VE 83 Vengere where the accused person is the landlord (sic).

“Bungu discovered that the meter reading was zero and there was a black 25mm cable connected from the MCB to the distribution board, thereby by-passing the meter.

“Photographs of the by-passed meter were taken and the statement of the said meter produced. The amount prejudiced is $1 700 and nothing was recovered. The photographs and statement can be produced in court as exhibits.”

Mrs Hanzi rolled over the matter to August 20 for continuation of trial. The Herald