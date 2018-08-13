Tanya prepares for UK, USA tour

By Collin Matiza

The country’s top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda has received a timely morale booster ahead of her proposed tour of Europe and the United States later this year when a local fitness centre extended her sponsorship by another year.

Muzinda (13) is first expected to compete in the UK Girls Nationals at Brookthorpe in Gloucestershire, England, on September 29 and 30 before she flies out to the United States for the annual Thor Winter Olympics which are scheduled to run from November 19 to 24 in Florida.

The Thor Winter Olympics, presented by Pro Circuit, brings together top young amateur motocross riders from around the world who make their way down to Gatorback Cycle Park at Alachua in Florida where they will get an opportunity to compete in their respective classes on a Supercross and Motocross track throughout several days of racing.

And Muzinda, currently an 85cc (big wheel) Class rider, has been invited to join other aspiring young motocross riders from around the globe who will compete in this year’s Thor Winter Olympics and the talented female biker was all smiles on Friday when Kyma Crossfit Gym of Mount Pleasant in Harare extended their sponsorship to her by another year.

“We are grateful for the belief in Team Tanya. Great thanks to co-owner (of Kyman Crossfit Gym), Otis ‘Dark Cloud’ Goredema, for the sponsorship,” Muzinda’s father and trainer, Tawanda, said on Friday. “It comes at a time when Tanya has (some) important assignments ahead before the end of the season.”

At Kyma Crossfit Gym, Tanya is trained by renowned Olympian fitness and conditioning trainer Grant Peter Mitchell who was personal trainer to the now-retired Zimbabwean swimming icon Kirsty Coventry.

Other local Olympians passed through Mitchell’s hands and he is currently the coach of Old Georgians Rugby Club.

Tanya also revealed on Friday that she has already stepped up her preparations for the two big races in the UK and the United States in September and November respectively.

“I am preparing for the two big races in Europe and USA, so my training sessions are always intense.

“I am doing cross training on BMX with our BMX World trainer Tawaz, doing some power pedal, grass sprints and road sprints to keep myself in great shape and also increasing my speed and strength. My gym sessions are now more to do with core strength, arms and leg conditioning to prepare for the race of my life.

“I am hopefull l will bring the best results after the tour (of UK and the USA) and the funding is still slow and l pray that all funding and logistics will be in place by the end of this month. It’s painful that l have already missed the first rounds of the UK Girls Nationals which got underway in April but I’m very confident that some ‘miracle sponsors’ will come on board during these last few weeks inorder for me to fulfil these big races as they mean a lot to my career.

“I am very thankful to our fans abroad who have pledged to help in some ways and l pray that you be blessed for your hospitality. I believe that you have been part of my dream and let’s come together to conquer the World and bring attention to the notion that Girls can do it,” Tanya said.

Last year in September, she competed in the British Girls National Championships event at the famous Wroxton track in Oxford, England, where she left a lasting impression by winning a bronze medal in the 85cc (small wheel) Class.

Tanya arrived at Wroxton looking for nothing short of a place on the podium after having won the hearts of thousands of British motocross fans during the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at Mildenhall’s Motoland track just outside London in May.

At the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships, Tanya wrote her own piece of history when she became the first female rider to win a heat since its inception in 2013.

She ended up finishing third overall in the 85cc B (small wheel) Class to bring back home a bronze medal.

And then at Oxford, Tanya was back at her brilliant best again during the British Girls National Championships at Wroxton where came third overall in the 85cc (small wheel) Class wheel to win yet another bronze medal on the British soil. Next month, the talented Zimbabwean female rider will be hoping to get another place on the podium when she competes in the UK Girls Nationals at Brookthorpe in Gloucestershire. The Herald