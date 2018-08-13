ProKid died in mistress’ Jo’burg flat

HIP-hop mega star Prokid (real name Linda Mkhize) died in the arms of his girlfriend, Mandisa Mbanjwa, whom he has been seeing for almost a year behind his wife’s back.

Sunday World can reveal that Ayanda, Prokid’s wife, burst into tears and screamed when she saw the lifeless body of the Dankie San hit-maker on Mbanjwa’s bed in her flat in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday night.

Before his demise, Sunday World understands the rapper spent a week at the flat.

Ayanda grabbed Prokid’s clothes and stormed out of Mbanjwa’s flat after she, the artist’s father and two brothers authorised the removal of his corpse to the mortuary.

The explosive details were revealed by Mbanjwa in an exclusive interview with Sunday World at her flat on Friday.

Meanwhile, reports yesterday said Prokid was allegedly abusing drugs heavily before he died.

The late rapper’s mistress, however, has said he’d been suffering from ill health and depression, but said nothing about drugs.

Reports suggest that many saw him as a “troubled man” who was perhaps even using drugs to get through his days.

His family and friends have strongly denied the allegations, although insiders and neighbours told that the 37-year-old was deeply troubled. One called him a “walking junkie” who was barely recognisable towards the end.

He died at a block of flats in inner-city Joburg, where one neighbour said he’d lost a lot of weight before reportedly having his fatal seizure.

Mkhize’s manager dismissed the allegations, but industry insiders said Pro’s career was not going well and he wasn’t getting many bookings.

Mkhize’s wife was reportedly very emotional about having to authorize the removal of her husband’s corpse from the other woman’s flat after he had spent about a week there. Guards at the building said Prokid had been spending so much time there that they regarded him as a tenant.

The two met 13 years ago, when ProKid was first exploding on to the music scene, his mistress said, and they only became romantic 12 years later.

Mbanjwa described him as being sick, though “he was hiding it”. They were reportedly planning to have a child together. He already had a three-year-old daughter with his wife.

Mbanjwa said Mkhize had claimed to have ulcers and was suffering from depression due to alleged poor treatment from the music industry. Although he won many awards and many of his albums were very popular, he never scooped a Sama.

His family had earlier described Mkhize’s mistress’ apartment as the home of a “friend”. They will be laying him to rest next weekend – Sunday World/Citizen