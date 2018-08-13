New brick moulding firm for Redcliff

By Michael Magoronga

Houses for People (HFP), a brick moulding company, is set to begin operations in Redcliff, Kwekwe, after purchasing and setting up a state-of-the-art brick moulding machinery.

The company is expected to employ about 30 people and the number is expected to increase in the long run. Chief executive Mr Raymond Shumba said all was set for the operations to commence.

“We purchased state-of-the-art brick making mobile automatic machine equipment from abroad, which has the capacity of laying 50 000 standard bricks in seven hours,” he said.

The plant, which sits on a 3,4 hectare piece of land, was a set up at a cost of about $200 000.

“Upon my return from abroad, I teamed with Ben and Freda and we set up the company. I managed to purchase the equipment when I was abroad. We are now ready to go,” said Mr Shumba.

Besides the moulding equipment, the company also has delivery trucks, fork lifters, mixers and tippers amongst other equipment.

He said they have since drilled two boreholes to counter water challenges in Redcliff.

Mr Shumba said they were targeting to supply the bricks to companies and individual buyers adding that the company was strategically positioned.

“All our raw materials are within a radius of 5km. We have companies like Ziscosteel, Steelmakers, Bimco, Buchwa and Zimchem all around us for the supply of raw materials like quarry, cement, river sand and pit sand,” he said.

The company also has a subsidiary, Brickworks Hideout, a leisure spot.

“The idea came out after we discovered that we had ample land that we can use as a stage and we created an environment, which allows for people to relax and have fun,” said Mr Shumba. The Chronicle