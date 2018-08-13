Man assaults workmate with axe handle

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Beatrice man has appeared in court for attacking his workmate with an axe handle at the height of a misunderstanding. Farai Masango (29) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Sande on Tuesday facing assault charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to this week for trial continuation.

The State alleged that on August 5 at around 5.10pm, Farai Gwandangwa and Masango were drinking beer together at the latter’s residence.

A misunderstanding arose between the two after Gwandangwa accused Masango of spreading false information that he was brewing beer illegally.

Without hesitation, Masango took an axe handle and assaulted Gwandangwa several times on the head.

Gwandangwa managed to run away and sought refuge at Dudzai Matafara’s residence, the court heard.

He sustained a cut on the head and was medically examined.

He reported the case to the police who arrested Gwandangwa.

Meanwhile, a Chitungwiza woman appeared in court for allegedly damaging her boyfriend’s car after she drove it without his permission and without a drivers licence.

Rumbidzai Boreore (30) appeared before the same magistrate charged with driving a motor vehicle without a licence and malicious damage to property.

She pleaded not guilty and the matter was remanded to August 15.

Prosecuting, Mr Norman Koropi alleged that on August 3 at around 10pm, Amen Mutamba visited his girlfriend in the same town and placed his car keys in his jacket before retiring to bed.

Mutamba woke up at midnight to discover that his girlfriend was no longer in the room and that his car keys and vehicle were missing.

Mutamba reported the issue to the police and hired a taxi to search for his vehicle, which he found at Pagungwa Nite Club, Chikwanha.

He later discovered that Boreore had failed to operate the car wipers properly, resulting in them being damaged and that they had also left some scratches on the windscreen. – The Herald