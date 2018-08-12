Zvirekwi makes it look easy

By Veronica Gwaze

HARLDLIFE ZVIREKWI broke Caps United’s barren spell in front of goal as Caps United edged out Black Rhinos in an absorbing Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Rufaro yesterday. Caps United. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Makepekepe had gone for 270 minutes without finding the back of the net but Zvirekwi needed just three minutes to score what turned out to be the winner.

With only his second touch of the game, Zvirekwi tapped home a Brian Muzondiwa cross.

“It is always a good thing to score a goal that is so important for your team. This one is extra special, especially considering that we have not been getting the ball to cross the line,” said the Caps United skipper.

“However, it’s not about me because this was a team effort. Brian did well to beat his markers before setting me up.

“We have been working so hard in training to get things right and l am happy we got it right. I also get the feeling that more goals are coming because we created so many chances, although we did not convert them.”

Zvirekwi, who was handed back his armband upon his return to action after a long layoff due to injuries sustained in a car accident, conceded that his team’s failure to kill off the game gave Black Rhinos a fighting chance right until the final whistle.

“We missed a lot in the first half and that gave our opponents a lot of hope, so we need to go back and work on our finishing. We know that we are not where we want to be and we will work hard to get there,” he said.

ohn Zhuwawo was Caps United’s chief culprit as he twice missed an empty goal after Caps United had opened up the Rhinos defence with their swift passing.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe handed Mitchell Katsvairo his debut and the former Kaizer Chiefs man showed some signs of quality when he came on in the second half.

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa must be feeling left down by new boy Honey Chimutimunzeve who “went missing” as soon as referee Nomore Musundire blew for kick off.

Meanwhile, David Temwanjira scored a brace to take his season’s tally to 11 as ZPC Kariba beat Triangle 3-1 at Nyamhunga

Left back Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe scored the other goal for ZPC Kariba while Lameck Nhamo pulled one back for the visitors.

Chapungu were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Bulawayo Chiefs at Ascot, a result that left the airmen just above the relegation zone.

Forceful striker Allan Tavarwisa put Chapungu ahead with a diving header after only five minutes but Stanley Ngara restored parity in the 21st minute.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was far from being pleased.

“I am very disappointed with the result. If you look at the position that we are at on the log standings, we should start getting maximum points at home. The second half of the season is tough. It is the last stretch and every team has something to play for,” he said. Sunday Mail.