Seven country tour for Mokoomba

By Bruce Ndlovu

MOKOOMBA, the Victoria Falls fusion band that has been setting staging ablaze around the globe in the last few years, continues to set the pace for bands in the country after embarking a tour that will see them visiting seven countries which span three continents.

Over the past few years, Mokoomba has become one of Zimbabwe’s foremost musical torch bearers, gaining international fame for their multi-cultural blend of music.

The growth of the Mokoomba brand on the international stage has come despite relative anonymity at home where they mostly fly under the radar despite their critically acclaimed music.

The tour, which began last Wednesday at the Mind of Fire Festival in Fulda, Germany will see the group perform in that country, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Mexico, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

The crest of Mokoomba’s current wave will probably be the last leg of the tour in the United Kingdom, where they will in perform in Birmingham, Manchester, Withby, London, Edmund and Walmgate York before the tour wraps up on 26 October.

The upcoming tour seems to have excited music lovers, particularly in the UK, where those that are looking for an authentically Zimbabwean sound are already rubbing their hands in glee at the prospects of seeing the six-man group live in action.

“Following Zimbabwe’s most celebrated young band, Mokoomba’s visit to The Apex four years ago, it is a real pleasure to have them back with a new album, Luyando,” said organisers of the show at The Apex, in Edmund, United Kingdom.

The organisers then gave breakdown of Mokoomba’s last album and its cultural significance

“Luyando means “mother’s love” in Tonga, a language that is spoken by the original inhabitants of the Zambezi Valley of Southern Africa, but beyond the dictionary definition, luyando goes to the heart of Mokoomba’s music.

Lyrical and beautifully breezy, Luyando is also a spiritual journey into the heart of Zimbabwean society, culture and tradition.”

The latest tour is just another feather in the cap for a group which has, since winning the Music Crossroads Inter-regional Festival Competition in Malawi in 2008, toured more than 40 countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Sunday News.