I’m coming to Change a Life

By Andrew Moyo

SOUTH African rapper Nasty C is a music superstar who does not believe in too much talking.

His stage performance does the talking and so when he speaks, one better listens.

In a rare interview with this paper Nasty C spoke about next Saturday’s “Change a Life Concert”.

“It’s a humble experience for me because I come from a similar background and I’m honoured to be part of such a philanthropic initiative.

‘‘This is my first time in the country, basically my first interaction with my Zimbabwean fans and it being a charity event makes it special. I’m glad to be part of this knowing that I will contribute in changing lives of the less privileged,” said Nasty C.

Equally, he promised to deliver a scintillating performance.

“I look forward to an energetic crowd and I urge all people in Zimbabwe to support and donate towards the foundation. Let’s change lives. I’m promising nothing less than fireworks. We are going to turn up on August 18 in full force so Zimbabweans get ready for Mr ‘Strings & Bling’.”

And so this coming Saturday, all roads lead to Wingate Golf Club where the South African music superstar headlines the “Change A Life Concert”.

The potentially explosive gig will feature some of the finest artistes on the land with the likes of Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Takura and Ammara Brown taking to the stage.

However, this is not your ordinary concert where self-indulgence is the ultimate goal. The show is dubbed ‘‘Change a Life’’ for a reason.

Proceeds realised from the gig will directly benefit a number of underprivileged kids under the Alfred Dondo Foundation. Targeted beneficiaries are those that have no means to access basics like healthcare, education, clothing and food.

A brainchild of Impala Car Rental in partnership with the Alfred Dondo Foundation, the initiative has been in existence for several years with fundraising shows previously being held annually in Chivhu.

The Alfred Dondo Foundation is a charity organisation that was created by Thompson Dondo in memory of his late brother who passed on before fully implementing his vision of developing the community in which he grew up in.

A substantial number of less privileged children have since been assisted through the foundation in its years of existence and more continue to come through the ranks.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Mail Society last week, Alfred Dondo Foundation coordinator Mary Magombedze said the initiative had stood test of time, although they are facing a number of challenges.

“Since its creation in 2015, the foundation has been instrumental in helping many disadvantaged children in the Chikomba area,” said Magombedze.

“Before this programme was introduced, there were children with disabilities, orphans and others with financial situations that made it difficult for them to attend school and have access to basic necessities, but right now they are being helped. A total of 65 children are currently benefitting from the programme.”

“We have blind children enrolled at Margreth Hugo Capota School of the Blind and we have others who are deaf and dumb enrolled Nyadire Primary School.

“Through this foundation, these kids are now able to attend schools that offer special care.”

While the foundation has done its best to stay afloat and support the underprivileged in the highlighted areas, there are numerous other challenges that pop-up, requiring urgent attention and funding.

“Addressing some of the above said issues is not the end. We are still facing challenges like for instance we have a child who has a growth and is in need of an operation so we need to raise funds to cover that. Also, we discovered there are kids who need hearing aids and another one who needs crutches because his leg is shorter than the other,” she said.

According to Magombedze, fund raising concerts that have been held in the past have gone a long way in aiding their cause. She, however, appealed to the public to assist in any possible ways.

The August 18 concert presents a perfect opportunity for people who want to lend a hand to do so.

Meanwhile, hip hop fans are already drooling with anticipation as they await to see one of the most talented rappers on the continent live on stage.

Talented local star, Takura, said it was all systems go for him.

“I will be performing with a live band and fans should be assured of an explosive set because I believe I have been getting better with time,” he said, adding, “This is not my first time sharing the stage with Nasty C. We once graced the same stage at the Glandfest in the United Kingdom.”

akura reckons Nasty C is a brilliant artiste who has achieved things that most people of his age can only dream of.

“I have seen him perform and I am sure people that will come to the concert get to see that he has a crazy vibe.”

From the headline act to the supporting cast, organisers have left nothing to chance in ensuring that music fans are satisfied. Sunday Mail.