DJ Sbu on his fond memories of Prokid

WHEN South Africa’s DJ Sbu still had TS records he signed the late ProKid to his stable, while signed under TS records Prokid released hit songs like Bumpa and Sekele among many other hit songs.

DJ Sbu and Pro spent a considerable amount of time together travelling and making music and even though Prokid’s stay at TS records was short-lived,

DJ Sbu mentioned that he had a lot of fond memories of Pro while he was still signed under his record label.

“I had the opportunity to work with Linda Mkhize for a few years, he was signed to our label, TS records, we made music together, and we travelled together.

I saw him help his friends; they became businesspeople selling his merchandise. He entertained people and got a lot of people out of poverty by helping them work with him, selling his Dankie San’ brand . . .

What I also loved about Pro was his subject matter. His music was very encouraging.”

DJ Sbu added that Prokid who was now referred to as Pro, helped a lot of rappers in the game as well, hence that is why so many rappers have so much respect for him.

L Tido went on to mention that a few months ago he, AKA and Pro did a freestyle together and that he will cherish that moment forever. Prokid died last week after suffering a severe seizure attack. Sunday News.