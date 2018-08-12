Dinner with Tuku for Bulawayo fans

By Bruce Ndlovu

WITH some saying that jazz is on its deathbed, Bulawayo promoters seem intent on breathing new life into the genre with music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi set to grace another jazz themed night when he appears in the city for only the first time in Bulawayo this year on 7 September.

While Ammara is now Zimbabwean music royalty, Big Scale Promotions are now looking to eclipse that event with the Spring Jazz Dinner Festival featuring Mtukudzi, a man whose fans have been starved of his presence this year as it has taken longer than usual to bring him to the City of Kings.

Supporting Tuku on his latest visit to Bulawayo will be the city’s own Sibonginkosi Mr Prince Tshabalala, who this year released his second offering titled Mixed Feelings.

With advance tickets for the show which has been slated for the Large City Hall set to go on sale next week, Big Scale Promotions spokesperson Kefron Ndlovu said that the gig had been organised in a bid to reverse what many were saying was the steady decline and death of jazz music.

“Jazz music has suffered a slow death in Bulawayo with no spot or shows being specifically targeted to the discerning jazz fan.

We feel like it is our duty to reverse that trend hence this show,” he said.

While some might doubt the viability of jazz, Ndlovu said they were sure that their gig would be a success because this was relatively new territory for promoters. The show, he said, offered revellers a chance to avoid the hustle and bustle that characterised most gigs.

“It’s a new concept that has not really been explored in Bulawayo but we are certain there are mature jazz fans who would really love that setting as it presents a different environment where one can enjoy their music without being shoved or bumping into other revellers,” he said.

Ndlovu emphasised the need to make concert hustle free, as they were not only trying to sale jazz music but a relaxed environment as well.

“The dinner setting aimed at reaching out to the top end lovers of jazz and so we’ve got to ensure a spacious relaxed safe environment for those type of fans,” he said. Sunday News.