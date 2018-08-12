Desperate Shabanie turn to Nenzou

By Don Makanyanga

SHABANIE MINE are living up to their Bvaru-Bvaru nickname.

The team is in tatters, players left en-masse during the mid-season transfer window and those that remain are either grounded by injury or are not motivated to play for Shabanie Mine or both.

The ship is sinking and everything the club executive is doing smacks of desperation.

The latest stunt is to bring in Rowan Nenzou as player/assistant coach.

The former Black Rhinos midfielder is set to come out of retirement at the age of 36 and says he is doing it for the love of the club.

“Shabanie is my team, my heart bleeds for the team. Recent developments at the club made me think of coming out of retirement,” said Nenzou, who hung up his boots four years ago due an ankle injury.

“Many people associate me with Black Rhinos but I also consider myself as a Shabanie Mine son, hence this decision. I am ready to play my part in rescuing the team and call upon everyone who is associated with this great club to do the same.

“The team is in a financial crisis, players are leaving but life has to go on,” said Nenzou who joined Shabanie Mine from Black Rhinos in 2003.

As they prepared for today’s game against Chicken Inn at Maglas, the Zvishavane side had 12 fit players.

However, the visitors coach Joey Antipas insists that playing Shabanie Mine away is never a stroll in the park.

“Playing Shabanie Mine at Maglas is always tricky, they play good football, and any team visiting Zvishavane should be at its best if it is to come out with a positive result. We are going there with a positive mind, looking for a positive result because we need to keep on the pressure on the top two teams,” said Antipas.

Fixtures

Yadah v Herentals (Rufaro), Shabanie v Chicken Inn (Maglas). Sunday Mail.