Winky D, Mukanya invade SA

By Tonderai Zvimba and Pamenus Tuso

ZIM DANCEHALL musicians Winky D and Kinnah are set to perform at Buffalo Souljah’s one-man show taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 25.

Buffalo Souljah a dancehall and reggae musician who is based in South Africa, has been in the music industry for over a decade and boasts of six Channel O Music Video Awards.

Famed for runaway hit Izandla Phezulu, Buffalo, who last year threatened to quit the music industry, said he was hosting this event at Newtown Music Factory because of the numerous requests he had been receiving from his fans.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve been frequently approached by a mix of fans from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia, Congo and Angola challenging me to do this (one man show),” he said.

Riding on the success of his collaboration with Winky D on track Rugare, Buffalo said he had invited Winky D to share the stage with him in South Africa.

Other invited artistes include Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major, Frank Casino, AB Crazy and DJ Cosmo.

South Africa TV personality Boity Thulo has been tasked to be the MC at the event.

Meanwhile, after staging a memorable homecoming show in Harare in April, Chimurenga guru Thomas Mapfumo is set to hold another show in South Africa next month.

Mukanya, as Mapfumo is affectionately known by his legions of fans across the globe, will descend on Johannesburg and Cape Town on September 28 and 29 respectively.

The shows, which have been dubbed “Unity Tours”, will be held at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg and the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town.

A spokesperson for Up North Entertainment, promoters of the gig, said Mukanya will be supported by several artistes, among them Gary Tight and Lindsay.

Before his SA gig, Mapfumo is billed to perform in the UK at the Athena in Leicester on September 22. He will perform alongside Jah Prayzah, Sam Dondo and MIC Inity at what has been dubbed the Impala Greatest Hits concert.

Mapfumo, who is been based in Oregon in the USA, performed in Harare this year after almost 15 years in exile. He last played in South Africa in 2015 at the Bassline in Newtown. The Chronicle.