Macheso takes ‘Dzinosvitsa Kure’ to Raffingora

SUNGURA ace Alick Macheso has the rural folk at heart and he always makes time for them.

Despite his busy schedule, the Orchestra Mberikwazvo leader, has never forgotten his fans from the back of beyond where he commands a huge following.

And one area where he commands a huge following is in the farming community of Raffingora.

Macheso is billed to perform at Gumbo Nite Club as he continues promoting his 11th album “Dzinosvitsa Kure”.

In an interview, joint proprietor — Sakangezile Gumbo of Gumbo Promotions — said it was all systems go for Macheso’s much anticipated visit.

“We are hosting Macheso on the 17th of August and it will be a big event in Raffingora and its environs.

“As you know, we have just finished harvesting and we decided to hold a big show featuring Macheso on August 17.

“Macheso has never disappointed here and that’s why we decided to host him this time of the year,” said the joint owner.

Mama Gumbo, one of the few female promoters who have managed to stay afloat, said fans have been begging her to bring Macheso.

“Raffingora is one such a farming community where stars like Macheso rarely come and the community requested that we bring him.

We have announced the show on time to ensure that people adequately prepare for him.

“Prior to his show, we are going to host Romeo Gasa this Friday (today) but the big show is on next week.

“I have been working with him for years and it feels good that he will be coming back here,” she added. The Herald.