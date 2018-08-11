Chitembwe wary of Black Rhinos

By Tadious Manyepo and Prince Mukuna

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe wants his players to retain focus if they are to outwit Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro this afternoon.

Chitembwe’s men have not won since the beginning of the second half of the season, drawing all three matches.

The army side have performed slightly better that the Green Machine, amassing four points in their last three outings.

“To an extent, the break affected us, but all the same the good thing is all the teams were on a break and so it’s not really important,” said Chitembwe.

“I also believe that it was a really good thing for players to rest.

“We anticipate a very difficult game, Rhinos have been doing well in recent weeks and I think their coach Herbert Maruwa has done a great job with that team, but all the same, we have to perform better than them.

“As a coach, you give yourself a chance to win matches and it’s the same case with us.

“We want to go out there and play with lot of pride, determination and belief that we are good enough to win games.’’

He said new arrivals like Mitchelle Katsvairo and Thabani Goredema will add depth to the team.

“What has been good for us is that we have players like Mitchelle (Katsvairo) and Goredema (Thabani) who are craving to play for us and that shows the amount of belief that these players have in the team,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe are fifth on the log with 32 points, while their opponents today are three places further down on 29 points.

Both teams have failed to win a game at Rufaro this season. Rhinos have played there six times, while the Green Machine were held to a goalless draw by Harare City in their only match there.

The Sunshine Boys were held to a 1-1 draw by Mutare City at Rufaro yesterday.

Fixtures

Yesterday

Harare City 1-1 Mutare City

Today

Chapungu vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot)

CAPS United vs Black Rhinos (Rufaro)

Bulawayo City vs FC Platinum (Barbourfields)

ZPC Kariba vs Triangle (Nyamhunga)

Ngezi Platinum vs Nichrut (Baobab)

Tomorrow

Yadah vs Herentals (Rufaro)

Shabanie vs Chicken Inn (Maglas)

Highlanders vs Dynamos (Postponed). The Herald.