Its fine, Jindu says as he is sentenced to death

By Auxilia Katongomara

“Serial killer,” Rodney Tongai Jindu told the court on Friday that “its fine” after he was sentenced to death.

Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo on Friday found Jindu guilty of murder with actual intent.

Jindu made headlines last year in connection with the deaths of Mboneli Joko Ncube and Cyprian Kudzurunga.

Initially, Jindu pleaded not guilty but when the trial kicked off before Bulawayo Judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo he admitted that he committed the offence.

The court had previously heard that Jindu was mentally ill but following a medical examination, he was declared fit to stand trial.

During trial, Jindu told the court that when he committed the two murders he was under the influence of heroin and methamphetamine (crystal meth) which created an urge for him to kill.

He also confessed that he ate the pair’s raw livers and cooked the brains before consuming them.

Jindu made the startling revelations during cross examination by the defence council.

He threatened to unleash “Lucifer” on Chief Public Prosecutor Mrs Tariro Rosa Takuva who was assisting her subordinate, Ms Nokuthaba Ngwenya.

“Mr Jindu why did you commit the offence?” asked Mrs Takuva.

He responded: “I saw a black angel instructing me to commit the offence and it later introduced itself to me as Lucifer.”

Asked what happened to the deceased persons’ body parts, Jindu said they were taken by Lucifer.

When Mrs Takuva pressed further with the questions, Jindu threatened to unleash the angel of death on her.

Jindu allegedly killed the two victims in cold blood in June last year and cut the bodies into pieces before burying the remains in shallow graves. The Chronicle