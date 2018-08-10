Hope for Rooney, at last

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United have finally committed to foot the bill for midfielder Ronald Chitiyo’s knee operation in South Africa with club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima saying the pint-sized player would undergo surgery within the next two weeks.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury after he was hit by a car in Epworth in February.

He suffered torn ligaments and needs an operation which costs R115 000 in South Africa.

Zambia-based Zimbabwean doctor, Enos Mufushwa, offered to help the talented star in the neighbouring country.

But, just when Chitiyo was about to undergo surgery, his manager Kudakwashe Chidemo stopped the procedure saying an unnamed ABSA Premiership side had offered to help the midfielder undergo an advanced operation.

The midfielder then returned home after his manager and Mufushwa failed to agree on the way forward, but not before Chitiyo expressed disappointment over the manner the whole issue was handled.

Medical experts have been warning that if the player wasn’t treated urgently his career would be in danger of ending prematurely.

Chitiyo will still have to wait, at least, seven months before kicking a ball if the operation is done successfully.

And yesterday Chitima said his club was not aware of what has been happening with their player since they only came to know that Chitiyo had gone to Zambia for an operation through the media.

Chitima said the Green Machine administration has been running around to raise funds to help the star.

“We were not aware that Ronald (Chitiyo) was going to Zambia for an operation.

“We read that in the newspapers,” said Chitima.

“He didn’t communicate with us therefore we weren’t part of the arrangements. But, as it is at the moment, I think next week or the week after, he is going to be operated on.

“The club is going to fund that.

“Chitiyo is part and parcel of our team, not just our team, but the national team as well and we need to look after him.

“We actually planned something with the president (Farai Jere) yesterday and he promised that next week or next week but one, Chitiyo will be operated on.”

He said Makepekepe are always keen to help their players irrespective of where or how they would have suffered injuries.

“Of course, he suffered the injury during off-season and he was off-duty, but he is one of our own and we know what he can bring to us as a team when he is fit.

“I think we have got a role to play since he is our player.

“Chitiyo is a good person on and off the field. He is one player whose discipline on and off the pitch is unquestionable. We feel that, as a club, we should help him.

“It’s not that we have not been unwilling to pay for the operation, but we have been running around trying to raise the required money.

“Chitiyo, just like any other player at CAPS United, deserves the club’s support whenever there is a problem.

“That’s our policy at CAPS United, we care for our players, especially in times of need like the situation Chitiyo is in.

“It’s only that it took a little bit time for the team to raise the required resources.

“I personally wish Chitiyo a quick recovery because he is naturally a good guy.”

Makepekepe are fifth on the table with 31 points, 14 behind leaders FC Platinum.

They take on Black Rhinos at Rufaro tomorrow with coach Lloyd Chitembwe set to include new signings Mitchelle Katsvairo and Thabani Goredema in the squad. The Herald