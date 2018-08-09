Unlicensed cabbie kills self

By Grace Nyoni

AN unlicensed Gweru taxi-driver committed suicide by diving into a disused pool in Mkoba 10 suburb, three days, after he was involved in a near fatal road accident involving two pedestrians.

Police said Ganizani Phiri of Mkoba 10, Gweru, allegedly abandoned his Honda Fit after hitting two pedestrians and threw himself in the pool and drowned thinking his victims had died.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed the incident that occurred on Tuesday last week.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of suicide by drowning, where a 23 -year-old man was found floating in a disused pool some days after he was involved in a car accident in which he allegedly hit two people and assumed that they died on the spot.”

Asst Insp Mukwende said on the fateful day, Phiri left his home around 6pm in his vehicle.

“As he was driving, the car veered off the road and he allegedly hit two pedestrians. It is alleged that he panicked before he fled from the scene leaving his car behind,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said a report of the accident was made to the police who attended the scene.

“The police found the two victims severely injured and they were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be seen,” she said.

“On Friday a body of male person was found floating in a disused pool near Mkoba 10 suburb in Gweru. The matter was reported to the police before the body was retrieved. It was later positively identified as that of Phiri who was on the run.” The Herald.