Rhinos coach praises CAPS Utd

By Tadious Manyepo

BLACK RHINOS coach Herbert Maruwa has heaped lavish praise on CAPS United as one of the standard bearers of football in the country.

The two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premiership game at Rufaro on Saturday and Maruwa says his men should work hard to reach the standards that have been set by the likes of Makepekepe.

“CAPS United are by far one of the best teams in the country and they are ranked the best team from this country by CAF, which is testimony to their stature,’’ said Maruwa.

“But they have reached those levels because they worked hard and we also need to work hard for ourselves.

“They are on top of us on the standings. They are playing good football and they are coached by a good mentor in Lloyd Chitembwe.

“But, we are also a team with their own targets and to achieve them, obviously, we have to win matches like these.

“We have been doing well up to the time we lost to Yadah but that’s what football is all about. What is important is how you respond and the response has to be against CAPS United.

“We have not done very well in our matches against CAPS United, of late, but history is history. On Saturday, we are geared up to collect maximum points.’’

CAPS United are fifth on the log with 31 points while the army side are three places down the table on 28 points. New signings Kibaki Dhlamini, McDonald Makuwe and Reuben Machaya could all play a part in Saturday’s match for Rhinos.

Makepekepe’s new acquisitions Mitchelle Katsvairo and Thabani Goredema also look set to play in the match. Rhinos received a major boost ahead of the match following the recovery of two of their key players.

Captain Bruce Homora and midfielder Donald Mudadi were a doubt for the match. Maruwa had been sweating over the fitness of the duo as they struggled to shake off injuries during the two-week Premiership sabbatical.

But the army side’s medical team on Tuesday cleared them to play and Maruwa yesterday declared they were ready to battle the Green Machine. The Herald.