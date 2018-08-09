Prince still without a club

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

FORMER Highlanders hitman Prince “Mgadafi” Dube is yet to secure a club in the Absa Premiership as he is still being assessed by KwaZulu-Natal based side Maritzburg United with the Absa Premiership’s first transfer window deadline fast approaching.

According to Safa, the transfer window is set to close on August 31 and hopes are high that the 21-year-old sensation would have found a home by then.

Dube left Bosso last year headed for SuperSport United, but he found little game time under then coach Erick Tinkler before being loaned to then National First Division side Black Leopards, who have since been promoted to the Premiership.

“Our position on the player will be announced in due course by the coach,” a Maritzburg United spokesperson told Chronicle Sport yesterday.

Sources in South Africa, however, painted a gloomy picture at Maritzburg United for the talented youngster, especially after the club announced the signing of another 21-year-old player from Mamelodi Sundowns on a season’s loan.

According to the Team of Choice’s official website, the attacking midfielder, Keletso Makgalwa, joined the side as part of a deal that saw Lebohang Maboe signing for the Brazilians.

“He is definitely the kind of player that will fit in here. He is what we require after losing a player like Lebo,” Fadlu Davids, the Maritzburg United coach told the club’s website.

According to the coach, Makgalwa impressed after just a few training sessions.

He managed to work well with our players, so it is an addition that will add value to the squad,” he said.

Before and during Zimbabwe’s second transfer window that closed on July 31, there had been speculation that Dube might be loaned back to Highlanders, but the deal fell through. The Chronicle.