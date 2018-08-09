Pastor Chimbetete worships through music

GOSPEL musician Pastor Richard Chimbetete says he chose worship music over other Christian genres because he wants his music to speak to souls.

The musician, who hails from Nyanga and made a mark a couple of years ago with touching track “Ndidziurirei”, released his seventh album early this year.

Songs from all his albums are worship tracks that are spiritually-uplifting. In 2015, he collaborated with another avid worshipper Takesure Zamar Ncube on one of his tracks to enhance the worship effect of the music.

His 2018 album is titled “Simply Worship” and songs from the latest release are becoming popular at church gatherings where he usually performs with his group D28 (derived from Deutronomy28).

The group’s “Worship Experiences” concerts that are held every month have attracted many people to deep worshipping experiences.

“Some people prefer fast-beat gospel music, which makes them jump and dance. It is good music because it makes good entertainment in church. However, I believe I was not called for that type of music. I feel satisfied when I do worship songs,” said Pastor Chimbetete.

“I can dance to fast music in church or at a gospel concert, but when I go on stage I feel inspired to touch souls through worship songs.

“We see people kneeling in prayer and shedding tears at our Worship Experiences events. It makes me feel the deep presence of God because I will not be singing to ears. I will be singing to souls. Worship music is good food for any Christian’s soul.”

His previous albums are “Your Presence”, “Patsoka Dzenyu”, “Faithful” “One More Move”, “Munouya” and “Believe”.

Chimbetete said he started singing professionally in 1998 when he was part of a worship team from PAOZ Upper Room Ministries .

They later recorded album titled “Remember Me” as a church group before Chimbetete and others decided to start a new team of worshippers. The decision brought birth to D28, which has talented vocalists.

“To have more ways of spreading music, I began a music company called D28 Music that is located in Avondale, Harare. We also provide music solutions to churches through PA systems, both sales and hire, and music instrument training.”

Chimbetete does most of his music work with his wife Chenai.

“She has been a pillar of strength and she works hard so that we spread the word through music together,” said Chimbetete. The Herald.