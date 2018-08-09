Mentally-ill man stabs brother to death

By Patrick Chitumba

A 27-year – old Midlands State University (MSU) masters student was fatally stabbed by his 31-year – old brother who is suspected to be a mental patient.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the gruesome murder of

by his older brother Luckson Konzo.Brian was reading a Master of Science degree in Community Psychology.

She said the incident happened on Tuesday around 0900 hours.

“Police in Redcliff are investigating a case of murder where a 27-year-old man Brian Konzo died after being stabbed by his older brother Luckson 31 who is suspected to be a mental patient,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the suspect was left in the company of his brother by their mother Mrs Prisca Konzo who was going to Kwekwe town.

“On Tuesday at around 0900 hours, Prisca Konzo who is the mother to the two left them at home and went to Kwekwe. It is alleged that while she was away, the suspect called her and told her that Brian had been killed.

“The matter was reported to the police and they attended the scene. They found Brian’s body in the house with multiple stab wounds and it was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for a postmodern,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said police investigations led to the arrest of Luckson.

She said violence constituted an offense as it leads to unnecessary loss of lives adding that people should respect the sanctity of life.

“Police are appealing to members of the community to constantly supervise their relatives who may be suffering from mental conditions by ensuring that they take medication and report cases where there is suspicion of mental instability to authorities, “ she said.

Neighbours told this publication that there was always bad blood between the two brother as the elder always thought that Brian was the mother’s favourite. The Herald.