Mental patient kills uncle, aunt

By Victor Maphosa

Police here have arrested a man from Hwedza, who allegedly murdered his two relatives on Saturday in Murevanhema Village under Chief Neshangwe.

Learnmore Chikunguwo (28), who is mentally-challenged, reportedly murdered his uncle Edward Chikunguwo (65) and his aunt Chiratidzo Chikunguwo (50) after they tried to assist him with his condition.

Acting Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed that Learnmore was in their custody.

“It is alleged that on August 4, Edward and Chiratidzo decided to visit Learnmore to discuss how they could help with his mental illness.

“When they arrived, they found Learnmore alone at home,” he said.

Insp Mwanza said Learnmore saw the two and suddenly became angry and violent and he picked a log and charged at the two, who tried to restrain him, but failed.

Learnmore is alleged to have attacked his uncle and assaulted him on the head with the log and he fell down unconscious.

“Chiratidzo realised that she was in danger and decided to run for dear life, unfortunately Learnmore outpaced her and he struck her several times on the head with the same log until she died.

“He went back to where his uncle was and continued to assault him with the log until he died,” he said.

It is alleged that some villagers who had heard unusual noises decided to investigate, and found the two already dead.

“On hearing the voices of the approaching villagers, Learnmore ran away.

“A report was made to the police and a manhunt was conducted leading to Learnmore’s arrest.” The Herald.