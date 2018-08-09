Dzvukamanja remains grounded

By Tadious Manyepo

AFTER impressing in his first two appearances for South African Premiership club Bidvest Wits, Warriors forward Terrence Dzvukamanja says there is still more to come from him.

The 24-year-old joined the Clever Boys from Ngezi Platinum Stars and has started his new life in South Africa with a bang as he has already provided two assists and a goal for his table-topping club.

Dzvukamanja engineered Bidvest’s first goal of the season which was scored by Thulani Hlatswayo in the 3-0 drubbing of Free State in Johannesburg on Saturday. He was eventually pulled off in the 63rd minute for Domingues.

And on Tuesday night, the former Ngezi man starred for the Johannesburg-based outfit, laying a perfect pass for Deon Hotto’s opener against Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs in a 3-1 win.

The left-footed forward then nodded home Wits’ second goal two minutes after the break. He has won many admirers already but the Chegutu-bred star remains grounded.

“I am very happy to have started my Absa Premiership debut season on such a high note. This is what I have been praying for,’’ he told The Herald from his base in Johannesburg.

“A good start is what every player, who is new to a league, dreams of.’’

He said the South African Premiership had a lot of intensity compared to the league back home.

“The South African Premiership is high, in terms of intensity, as compared to the Zimbabwean league,’’ he said.

“Here the competition is stiff but when you start the season like this way, you can only hope to continue like that.

“But what is very crucial at this stage is the fact that it is still too early to start talking about big things.

“Of course, I have done what I have done in the first two matches but the fact remains, it’s still too early for a player, who is only making his debut season in a new league, to start talking too much.

“What I can only say at this juncture is that I want to help the team achieve their goals which I believe is the reason why they also signed me.’’

The forward said his new club rolled the red carpet for him and this has helped him to settle in very well.

“I think one of the reasons I am doing well in the early stages is that the environment I am operating in is a conducive one given the good reception I was given by everyone at the club,’’ he said.

“The reception I got from the first day here made me feel at home and that allowed me to concentrate on my job only. I am here to try and prove what I can do. I would like to thank God for this opportunity.

“I would like to thank my teammates and everyone at the team for their support but I know it’s too early to start talking about performance and everything else.

“I just hope I won’t be flattered by what I have done which I think is not the best that I can deliver.’’ The Herald.