39 aspiring nurses swindled

By Walter Mswazie

At  least 39 prospective student nurses were allegedly swindled of $500 each for non-existent vacancies at Mashoko Mission Hospital in Bikita.

File picture of nurses in Zimbabwe
Nurses in Zimbabwe

The victims had their names published in the country’s biggest weekly newspaper The Sunday Mail by the suspected fraudsters who had pocketed $500 from each of them.

Authorities at Mashoko Mission Hospital have since moved in to set the record straight saying an advertisement of a list of successful nurse training students published in the press recently, was a hoax.

“We did not publish names of successful nurse training candidates in the media for the September intake or any other intake.

Apart from that, the 39 people deemed to have secured places at Mashoko Mission were duped. We do not have their names,” said a senior official at the Mission hospital who chose to remain anonymous.

Masvingo Provincial medical director Dr Amadeaus Shamu yesterday expressed dismay over the increasing number of people in the province who are falling prey to bogus nursing students’ recruiters. The Herald.

 

 

